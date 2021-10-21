Kabra Extrusion Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.10 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.10 crore in September 2021 up 20.3% from Rs. 69.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2021 up 12.4% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.38 crore in September 2021 up 28.65% from Rs. 10.40 crore in September 2020.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2020.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 239.65 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.77% returns over the last 6 months and 208.43% over the last 12 months.