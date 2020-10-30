Kabra Extrusion Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.08 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.08 crore in September 2020 up 10.32% from Rs. 62.62 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2020 down 13.39% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.40 crore in September 2020 up 27.92% from Rs. 8.13 crore in September 2019.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2019.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 74.20 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.99% returns over the last 6 months and 8.80% over the last 12 months.