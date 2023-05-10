Kabra Extrusion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.42% from Rs. 162.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2023 up 6.31% from Rs. 11.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2023 up 18.5% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2022.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.60 in March 2022.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 514.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.17% returns over the last 6 months and 38.33% over the last 12 months.