    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kabra Extrusion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.42% from Rs. 162.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2023 up 6.31% from Rs. 11.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2023 up 18.5% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2022.

    Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.60 in March 2022.

    Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 514.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.17% returns over the last 6 months and 38.33% over the last 12 months.

    Kabra Extrusion Technik
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.96206.85162.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.96206.85162.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.35148.90114.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.234.222.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6112.3810.99
    Depreciation3.563.432.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3819.1414.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8418.7816.74
    Other Income0.241.010.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0819.8016.98
    Interest2.992.461.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.0917.3315.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.0917.3315.98
    Tax4.875.414.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2211.9211.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2211.9211.49
    Equity Share Capital16.8016.0416.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.663.723.60
    Diluted EPS3.493.413.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.663.723.60
    Diluted EPS3.493.413.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Kabra Extrusion #Kabra Extrusion Technik #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm