Kabra Extrusion Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.90 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.90 crore in March 2019 down 3.83% from Rs. 102.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2019 down 2.78% from Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.67 crore in March 2019 up 11.95% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2018.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.28 in March 2018.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 82.15 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -26.32% over the last 12 months.