Kabra Extrusion Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore, up 90.03% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore in June 2022 up 90.03% from Rs. 55.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022 up 44.49% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in June 2022 up 52.37% from Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2021.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 353.60 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.88% returns over the last 6 months and 55.84% over the last 12 months.

Kabra Extrusion Technik
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.16 162.63 55.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.16 162.63 55.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.14 114.64 45.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.53 2.41 -11.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.66 10.99 7.94
Depreciation 3.25 2.97 2.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.24 14.88 6.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.40 16.74 4.21
Other Income 0.59 0.23 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.98 16.98 4.73
Interest 1.56 1.00 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.43 15.98 4.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.43 15.98 4.24
Tax 2.04 4.49 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.39 11.49 3.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.39 11.49 3.04
Equity Share Capital 16.04 16.04 15.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 3.60 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.25 3.49 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 3.60 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.25 3.49 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
