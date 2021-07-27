Kabra Extrusion Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.34 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.34 crore in June 2021 up 51.57% from Rs. 36.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2021 up 1321.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2021 up 128.88% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2020.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 226.90 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.43% returns over the last 6 months and 384.31% over the last 12 months.