Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 05:30 PM IST

Kabra Extrusion Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore in June 2020 up 3.18% from Rs. 35.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 up 95.86% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2020 up 184.29% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2019.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 57.60 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.

Kabra Extrusion Technik
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations36.5155.8535.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.5155.8535.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.0841.6535.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.50-7.19-12.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.627.318.54
Depreciation2.402.011.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.5611.158.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.92-6.17
Other Income0.470.810.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.821.73-5.70
Interest0.750.310.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.081.42-6.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.081.42-6.02
Tax0.330.66-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.250.76-6.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.250.76-6.00
Equity Share Capital15.9515.9515.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.080.24-1.88
Diluted EPS-0.080.24-1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.080.24-1.88
Diluted EPS-0.080.24-1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm

