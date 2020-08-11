Kabra Extrusion Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore in June 2020 up 3.18% from Rs. 35.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 up 95.86% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2020 up 184.29% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2019.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 57.60 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.