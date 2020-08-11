Kabra Extrusion Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore in June 2020 up 3.18% from Rs. 35.38 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 up 95.86% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2020 up 184.29% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2019.
Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 57.60 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.51
|55.85
|35.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.51
|55.85
|35.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.08
|41.65
|35.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.50
|-7.19
|-12.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.62
|7.31
|8.54
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.01
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.56
|11.15
|8.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.92
|-6.17
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.81
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.73
|-5.70
|Interest
|0.75
|0.31
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|1.42
|-6.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|1.42
|-6.02
|Tax
|0.33
|0.66
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|0.76
|-6.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|0.76
|-6.00
|Equity Share Capital
|15.95
|15.95
|15.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.24
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.24
|-1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.24
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.24
|-1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm