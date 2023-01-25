 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kabra Extrusion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.85 crore, up 96.33% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.85 crore in December 2022 up 96.33% from Rs. 105.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in December 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2022 up 40.7% from Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2021.

Kabra Extrusion Technik
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.85 180.05 105.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 206.85 180.05 105.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.90 147.72 79.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.22 -11.74 -9.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.38 12.07 9.89
Depreciation 3.43 3.32 2.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.14 13.96 9.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.78 14.72 13.39
Other Income 1.01 1.33 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.80 16.05 13.67
Interest 2.46 2.05 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.33 14.00 12.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.33 14.00 12.95
Tax 5.41 4.45 4.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.92 9.55 8.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.92 9.55 8.83
Equity Share Capital 16.04 16.04 15.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 2.98 2.77
Diluted EPS 3.41 2.73 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 2.98 2.77
Diluted EPS 3.41 2.73 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited