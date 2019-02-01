Kabra Extrusion Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore, down 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore in December 2018 down 15.77% from Rs. 65.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018 down 69.15% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2018 down 51.01% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2017.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2017.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 71.70 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.21% over the last 12 months.