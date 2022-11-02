Kabra Extrusion Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.05 crore, up 116.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.05 crore in September 2022 up 116.65% from Rs. 83.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2022 up 44.58% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.31 crore in September 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 13.38 crore in September 2021.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 407.85 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 64.39% over the last 12 months.