    Kabra Extrusion Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.05 crore, up 116.65% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.05 crore in September 2022 up 116.65% from Rs. 83.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2022 up 44.58% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.31 crore in September 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 13.38 crore in September 2021.

    Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

    Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 407.85 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 64.39% over the last 12 months.

    Kabra Extrusion Technik
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.05105.1683.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.05105.1683.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.7282.1448.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.74-9.533.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0710.669.04
    Depreciation3.343.272.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.0311.279.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.637.359.37
    Other Income1.330.591.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.977.9310.58
    Interest2.051.560.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.926.3810.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.926.3810.12
    Tax4.452.043.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.474.336.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.474.336.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.18-0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.494.156.56
    Equity Share Capital16.0416.0415.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.961.292.10
    Diluted EPS2.711.192.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.961.292.10
    Diluted EPS2.711.192.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

