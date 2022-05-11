Kabra Extrusion Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.63 crore, up 52.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.63 crore in March 2022 up 52.49% from Rs. 106.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022 down 6.57% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2021.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in March 2021.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 371.95 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.82% returns over the last 6 months and 127.42% over the last 12 months.