Kabra Extrusion Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore, up 27.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore in June 2023 up 27.09% from Rs. 105.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2023 up 39.08% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2023 up 22.32% from Rs. 11.20 crore in June 2022.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2022.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 446.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.91% returns over the last 6 months and 21.90% over the last 12 months.