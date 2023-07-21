English
    Kabra Extrusion Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore, up 27.09% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore in June 2023 up 27.09% from Rs. 105.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2023 up 39.08% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2023 up 22.32% from Rs. 11.20 crore in June 2022.

    Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2022.

    Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 446.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.91% returns over the last 6 months and 21.90% over the last 12 months.

    Kabra Extrusion Technik
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.64177.96105.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.64177.96105.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials99.08113.4882.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.1210.99-9.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0212.6110.66
    Depreciation3.723.573.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2617.5111.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6919.807.35
    Other Income1.290.240.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9820.047.93
    Interest2.442.991.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.5417.056.38
    Exceptional Items0.200.20--
    P/L Before Tax7.7417.266.38
    Tax1.964.872.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.7812.394.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.7812.394.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.7812.394.15
    Equity Share Capital16.8016.8016.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.723.571.29
    Diluted EPS1.653.281.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.723.571.29
    Diluted EPS1.653.281.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

