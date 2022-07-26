Kabra Extrusion Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore, up 90.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore in June 2022 up 90.03% from Rs. 55.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2022 up 50.88% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.20 crore in June 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2021.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 353.60 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.88% returns over the last 6 months and 55.84% over the last 12 months.