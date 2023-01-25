Kabra Extrusion Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.85 crore, up 96.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.85 crore in December 2022 up 96.33% from Rs. 105.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.13 crore in December 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2021.