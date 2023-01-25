English
    Kabra Extrusion Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.85 crore, up 96.33% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

    Net Sales at Rs 206.85 crore in December 2022 up 96.33% from Rs. 105.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.13 crore in December 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2021.

    Kabra Extrusion Technik
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations206.85180.05105.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations206.85180.05105.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.90147.7279.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.22-11.74-9.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3812.079.89
    Depreciation3.453.342.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2414.039.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6714.6313.39
    Other Income1.011.330.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6815.9713.67
    Interest2.462.050.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2213.9212.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.2213.9212.95
    Tax5.404.454.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.819.478.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.819.478.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.350.02-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.479.498.76
    Equity Share Capital16.0416.0415.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.962.75
    Diluted EPS3.282.712.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.962.75
    Diluted EPS3.282.712.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
