Kabra Extrusion Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.36 crore, up 69.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.36 crore in December 2021 up 69.93% from Rs. 62.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021 up 50.93% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2021 up 38.97% from Rs. 11.88 crore in December 2020.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2020.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 516.25 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 126.87% returns over the last 6 months and 394.26% over the last 12 months.