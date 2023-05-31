Kabra Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 39.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 39.15% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 69.87% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 41.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Kabra Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

Kabra Comm shares closed at 24.55 on September 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months