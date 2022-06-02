Kabra Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in March 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 44.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 25.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Kabra Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2021.

Kabra Comm shares closed at 23.40 on March 14, 2022 (BSE)