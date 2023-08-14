English
    Kabra Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 35.51% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Commercial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in June 2023 up 35.51% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 119.25% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 83.13% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

    Kabra Comm shares closed at 24.55 on September 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months

    Kabra Commercial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.122.943.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.122.943.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.070.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.272.812.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.210.050.12
    Other Income0.340.270.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.320.82
    Interest0.190.190.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.130.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.070.130.64
    Tax0.040.040.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.090.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.090.54
    Equity Share Capital2.942.942.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.311.82
    Diluted EPS-0.350.311.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.311.82
    Diluted EPS-0.350.311.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

