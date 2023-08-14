Kabra Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 35.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in June 2023 up 35.51% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 119.25% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 83.13% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

Kabra Comm shares closed at 24.55 on September 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months