Kabra Comm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 up 118.36% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022 up 69.39% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Kabra Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Kabra Comm shares closed at 23.40 on March 14, 2022 (BSE)