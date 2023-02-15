Kabra Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in December 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 76.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.