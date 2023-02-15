Kabra Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in December 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 76.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Kabra Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.

Kabra Comm shares closed at 24.55 on September 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months