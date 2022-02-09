Kabra Comm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2021 up 40.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 267.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Kabra Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Kabra Comm shares closed at 22.30 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)