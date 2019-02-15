Kabra Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, up 43.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore in December 2018 up 43.89% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 92.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 36.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

Kabra Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2017.

Kabra Comm shares closed at 14.45 on August 10, 2018 (BSE)