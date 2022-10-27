 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

K.P. Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.34 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.34 crore in September 2022 up 7.66% from Rs. 51.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2021.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in September 2021.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 374.50 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.61% returns over the last 6 months and 224.80% over the last 12 months.

K.P. Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.34 123.87 51.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.34 123.87 51.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.57 98.33 38.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.72 2.70 2.20
Depreciation 1.24 1.27 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.57 6.19 1.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.25 15.38 8.03
Other Income 1.49 0.20 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.74 15.58 8.19
Interest 1.02 1.02 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.72 14.56 7.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.72 14.56 7.02
Tax 3.21 4.69 1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.51 9.87 5.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.51 9.87 5.15
Equity Share Capital 11.12 11.12 11.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.33 8.41 5.93
Diluted EPS 6.33 8.41 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 8.41 5.93
Diluted EPS 6.33 8.41 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #K.P. Energy #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.