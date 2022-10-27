K.P. Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.34 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.34 crore in September 2022 up 7.66% from Rs. 51.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2021.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in September 2021.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 374.50 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.61% returns over the last 6 months and 224.80% over the last 12 months.