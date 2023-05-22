K.P. Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.26 crore, up 36.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.26 crore in March 2023 up 36.89% from Rs. 107.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2023 up 160.62% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2023 up 151.88% from Rs. 10.12 crore in March 2022.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2022.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 210.75 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 184.60% over the last 12 months.