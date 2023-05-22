English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    K.P. Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.26 crore, up 36.89% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.26 crore in March 2023 up 36.89% from Rs. 107.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2023 up 160.62% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2023 up 151.88% from Rs. 10.12 crore in March 2022.

    K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2022.

    K.P. Energy shares closed at 210.75 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 184.60% over the last 12 months.

    K.P. Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.26107.35107.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.26107.35107.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.8278.1889.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.202.192.65
    Depreciation1.321.341.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.407.777.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5217.876.08
    Other Income2.650.222.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1718.099.00
    Interest1.791.571.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3816.537.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.3816.537.86
    Tax6.634.841.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7511.686.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7511.686.04
    Equity Share Capital11.1211.1211.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.0710.514.12
    Diluted EPS7.0710.514.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.0710.514.12
    Diluted EPS7.0710.514.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #K.P. Energy #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am