K.P. Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.92 crore, up 331.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.92 crore in March 2019 up 331.88% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2019 up 81.76% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2019 up 42.88% from Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2018.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 192.85 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.91% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.