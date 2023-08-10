K.P. Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.75 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.75 crore in June 2023 down 9.78% from Rs. 123.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2023 up 52.34% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in June 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 16.85 crore in June 2022.

K.P. Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.41 in June 2022.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 392.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.08% returns over the last 6 months and 167.49% over the last 12 months.