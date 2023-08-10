English
    K.P. Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.75 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.75 crore in June 2023 down 9.78% from Rs. 123.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2023 up 52.34% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in June 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 16.85 crore in June 2022.

    K.P. Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.41 in June 2022.

    K.P. Energy shares closed at 392.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.08% returns over the last 6 months and 167.49% over the last 12 months.

    K.P. Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.75147.26123.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.75147.26123.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.23113.8298.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.002.202.70
    Depreciation2.011.321.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.188.406.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3321.5215.38
    Other Income0.372.650.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7024.1715.58
    Interest1.901.791.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.8022.3814.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.8022.3814.56
    Tax1.766.634.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.0415.759.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.0415.759.87
    Equity Share Capital11.1211.1211.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.767.078.41
    Diluted EPS6.767.078.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.767.078.41
    Diluted EPS6.767.078.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #K.P. Energy #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

