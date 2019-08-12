K.P. Energy Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.23 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.23 crore in June 2019 up 13.08% from Rs. 32.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2019 up 17.06% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2019 up 13.31% from Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2018.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 160.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months