K.P. Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.35 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.35 crore in December 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2022 up 51.83% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 up 43.5% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.