K.P. Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.35 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.35 crore in December 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2022 up 51.83% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 up 43.5% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.

K.P. Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.35 55.34 71.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.35 55.34 71.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.18 36.57 53.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.19 2.72 1.68
Depreciation 1.34 1.24 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.77 5.57 2.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.87 9.25 12.24
Other Income 0.22 1.49 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.09 10.74 12.42
Interest 1.57 1.02 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.53 9.72 11.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.53 9.72 11.18
Tax 4.84 3.21 3.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.68 6.51 7.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.68 6.51 7.70
Equity Share Capital 11.12 11.12 11.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.51 6.33 8.15
Diluted EPS 10.51 6.33 8.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.51 5.86 8.15
Diluted EPS 10.51 6.33 8.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited