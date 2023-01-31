English
    K.P. Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.35 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.35 crore in December 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2022 up 51.83% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 up 43.5% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.

    K.P. Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.3555.3471.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.3555.3471.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.1836.5753.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.192.721.68
    Depreciation1.341.241.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.775.572.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.879.2512.24
    Other Income0.221.490.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0910.7412.42
    Interest1.571.021.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.539.7211.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.539.7211.18
    Tax4.843.213.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.686.517.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.686.517.70
    Equity Share Capital11.1211.1211.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.516.338.15
    Diluted EPS10.516.338.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.515.868.15
    Diluted EPS10.516.338.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited