K.P. Energy Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.14 crore, up 395.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.14 crore in December 2021 up 395.28% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2021 up 264.7% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021 up 189.32% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2020.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2020.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 321.85 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 293.22% returns over the last 6 months and 388.76% over the last 12 months.