K.P. Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.23 crore, up 412.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.23 crore in December 2018 up 412.8% from Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2018 up 296.43% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2018 up 4509.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 204.30 on January 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 1.76% over the last 12 months.