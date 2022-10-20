 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
K.P. Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore, up 9.65% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore in September 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 51.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 49.13% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2022 up 36.29% from Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2021.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2021.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 414.15 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.52% returns over the last 6 months and 266.34% over the last 12 months.

K.P. Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.36 124.76 51.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.36 124.76 51.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.49 98.40 38.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.94 2.88 2.20
Depreciation 1.39 1.42 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.81 6.28 1.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.74 15.77 7.68
Other Income 1.49 0.20 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.23 15.97 7.84
Interest 1.02 1.02 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.21 14.95 6.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.21 14.95 6.66
Tax 3.50 4.97 2.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.70 9.98 4.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.70 9.98 4.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.70 9.98 4.50
Equity Share Capital 11.12 11.12 11.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 8.51 5.34
Diluted EPS 6.44 8.42 5.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 8.51 5.34
Diluted EPS 6.44 8.42 5.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
