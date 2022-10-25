K.P. Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore, up 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore in September 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 51.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 49.13% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2022 up 36.29% from Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2021.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2021.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 385.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.89% returns over the last 6 months and 234.52% over the last 12 months.