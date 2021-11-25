K.P. Energy Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore, up 244.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore in September 2021 up 244.04% from Rs. 14.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021 up 496.13% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2021 up 163.82% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2020.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2020.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 136.90 on November 24, 2021 (BSE)