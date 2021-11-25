MARKET NEWS

K.P. Energy Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore, up 244.04% Y-o-Y

November 25, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore in September 2021 up 244.04% from Rs. 14.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021 up 496.13% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2021 up 163.82% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2020.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2020.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 136.90 on November 24, 2021 (BSE)

K.P. Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations51.4120.2614.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations51.4120.2614.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.8212.742.88
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.201.552.60
Depreciation1.421.391.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.301.466.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.683.132.19
Other Income0.160.210.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.843.342.40
Interest1.180.771.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.662.580.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.662.580.92
Tax2.171.160.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.501.410.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.501.410.75
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.501.410.75
Equity Share Capital11.1211.1211.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.341.270.68
Diluted EPS5.291.260.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.341.270.68
Diluted EPS5.291.260.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 25, 2021 05:33 pm

