K.P. Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.45 crore, up 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.45 crore in March 2023 up 37.99% from Rs. 107.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.48 crore in March 2023 up 185.39% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2023 up 154.97% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2022.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 210.75 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.87% returns over the last 6 months and 184.60% over the last 12 months.