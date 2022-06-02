K.P. Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.58 crore, up 205.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.58 crore in March 2022 up 205.5% from Rs. 35.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022 up 139.85% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2021.

K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2021.

K.P. Energy shares closed at 167.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.87% returns over the last 6 months and 165.48% over the last 12 months.