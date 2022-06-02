K.P. Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.58 crore, up 205.5% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.58 crore in March 2022 up 205.5% from Rs. 35.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022 up 139.85% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2021.
K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2021.
K.P. Energy shares closed at 167.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.87% returns over the last 6 months and 165.48% over the last 12 months.
|K.P. Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.58
|71.14
|35.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.58
|71.14
|35.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.97
|53.55
|21.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|1.68
|1.40
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.42
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.80
|2.71
|5.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.74
|11.77
|5.69
|Other Income
|2.91
|0.18
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.65
|11.95
|6.52
|Interest
|1.14
|1.24
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.51
|10.71
|5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.51
|10.71
|5.16
|Tax
|2.09
|3.78
|2.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.43
|6.93
|2.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.43
|6.93
|2.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.43
|6.93
|2.26
|Equity Share Capital
|11.12
|11.12
|11.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.56
|7.47
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|7.39
|2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.56
|7.47
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|7.39
|2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited