    K.P. Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.58 crore, up 205.5% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.58 crore in March 2022 up 205.5% from Rs. 35.21 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022 up 139.85% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2021.

    K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2021.

    K.P. Energy shares closed at 167.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.87% returns over the last 6 months and 165.48% over the last 12 months.

    K.P. Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.5871.1435.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.5871.1435.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.9753.5521.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.651.681.40
    Depreciation1.411.421.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.802.715.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7411.775.69
    Other Income2.910.180.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6511.956.52
    Interest1.141.241.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.5110.715.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.5110.715.16
    Tax2.093.782.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.436.932.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.436.932.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.436.932.26
    Equity Share Capital11.1211.1211.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.567.472.04
    Diluted EPS3.527.392.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.567.472.04
    Diluted EPS3.527.392.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.