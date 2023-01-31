K.P. Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.25 crore, up 52.17% Y-o-Y
January 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 108.25 crore in December 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2022 up 69.32% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in December 2022 up 48.69% from Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2021.
K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in December 2021.
|K.P. Energy shares closed at 391.55 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 20.76% over the last 12 months.
|K.P. Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.25
|56.36
|71.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.25
|56.36
|71.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.18
|36.49
|53.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.41
|2.94
|1.68
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.39
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.00
|5.81
|2.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.17
|9.74
|11.77
|Other Income
|0.22
|1.49
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.39
|11.23
|11.95
|Interest
|1.57
|1.02
|1.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.82
|10.21
|10.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.82
|10.21
|10.71
|Tax
|5.08
|3.50
|3.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.74
|6.70
|6.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.74
|6.70
|6.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.74
|6.70
|6.93
|Equity Share Capital
|11.12
|11.12
|11.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.56
|6.50
|7.47
|Diluted EPS
|10.45
|6.44
|7.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.56
|6.50
|7.47
|Diluted EPS
|10.45
|6.44
|7.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited