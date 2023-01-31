English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Markets live: Firm Jan for metals?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    K.P. Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.25 crore, up 52.17% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K.P. Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 108.25 crore in December 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2022 up 69.32% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in December 2022 up 48.69% from Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2021.
    K.P. Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in December 2021.K.P. Energy shares closed at 391.55 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 20.76% over the last 12 months.
    K.P. Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.2556.3671.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.2556.3671.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.1836.4953.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.412.941.68
    Depreciation1.491.391.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.005.812.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.179.7411.77
    Other Income0.221.490.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3911.2311.95
    Interest1.571.021.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.8210.2110.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.8210.2110.71
    Tax5.083.503.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.746.706.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.746.706.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.746.706.93
    Equity Share Capital11.1211.1211.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.566.507.47
    Diluted EPS10.456.447.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.566.507.47
    Diluted EPS10.456.447.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited