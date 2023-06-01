K K Fincorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 80.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 80.76% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 82.57% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 82.95% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

K K Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 27.90 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.47% returns over the last 6 months and 190.93% over the last 12 months.