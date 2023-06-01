English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    K K Fincorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 80.76% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K K Fincorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 80.76% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 82.57% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 82.95% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

    K K Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

    K K Fincorp shares closed at 27.90 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.47% returns over the last 6 months and 190.93% over the last 12 months.

    K K Fincorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.431.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.431.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.381.29
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.381.29
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.220.381.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.220.381.29
    Tax0.010.020.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.361.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.361.17
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.642.09
    Diluted EPS0.360.642.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.642.09
    Diluted EPS0.360.642.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #K K Fincorp #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm