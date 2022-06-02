 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
K K Fincorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 3793.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K K Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 3793.39% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 up 4546.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 6550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

K K Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 9.59 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 60.37% over the last 12 months.

K K Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.35 0.03 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.35 0.03 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.29 -0.04 -0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.29 -0.04 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.29 -0.04 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.29 -0.04 -0.02
Tax 0.12 -0.12 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.17 0.08 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.17 0.08 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 0.15 -0.05
Diluted EPS 2.09 0.15 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 0.15 -0.05
Diluted EPS 2.09 0.15 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
