K K Fincorp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 291.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 291.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 11.74% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 11.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.95% returns over the last 6 months and 47.47% over the last 12 months.