K K Fincorp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 291.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K K Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 291.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 11.74% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 11.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.95% returns over the last 6 months and 47.47% over the last 12 months.

K K Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 1.35 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 1.35 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 1.29 -0.04
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 1.29 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 1.29 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 1.29 -0.04
Tax -0.01 0.12 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 1.17 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 1.17 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 2.09 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.04 2.09 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 2.09 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.04 2.09 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:55 pm
