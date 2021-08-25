K K Fincorp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 21.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 21.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 37.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 9.55 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.64% returns over the last 12 months.