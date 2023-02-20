K K Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 1603.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 1603.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 331.45% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 1050% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.