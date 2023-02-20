English
    K K Fincorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 1603.15% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K K Fincorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 1603.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 331.45% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 1050% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    K K Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

    K K Fincorp shares closed at 12.52 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.47% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.

    K K Fincorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.190.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.190.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.14-0.04
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.14-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.380.14-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.380.14-0.04
    Tax0.020.05-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.360.090.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.360.090.08
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.160.15
    Diluted EPS0.640.160.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.160.15
    Diluted EPS0.640.160.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm