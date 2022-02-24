K K Fincorp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 42.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 577.01% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

K K Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 10.45 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)