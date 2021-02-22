K K Fincorp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 360.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 360.42% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 43.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 6.75 on February 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months